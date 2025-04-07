CM Mamata Banerjee doubts ‘game' behind SC verdict on Bengal school job case

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, expressed doubts about some “game” behind the recent verdict of the Supreme Court ordering the cancellation of all the 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools.

The Supreme Court on April 3 upheld a Calcutta High Court's decision to terminate the appointments of the teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016 in connection with the jobs-for-cash scam.

“Was there some sort of game behind the verdict? Who had played the game from behind?” the Chief Minister questioned while addressing a gathering of job losers at Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata on Monday afternoon.

According to her, the Supreme Court has yet to clarify who are the “genuine” and who are the “tainted” candidates.

“I would like to request the Supreme Court to clarify this point. For the sake of humanity, we would like to request the apex court to provide the state government with the two lists of ‘genuine’ and ‘tainted’ candidates,” the Chief Minister said.

She also said that the state government will seek clarifications from the apex court on what is needed to the done with the existing teachers till the time the fresh recruitment process starts through examinations.

“First, let me settle the issue of the ‘genuine’ candidates. After that we will examine the documents and evidence that are against the so-called ‘tainted’ candidates,” the Chief Minister said.

She asked the ‘genuine’ teachers to continue giving the voluntary service.

“Have you received termination letters as yet? Continue with your service. Anyone can provide voluntary service,” she said.

She also announced a panel of top lawyers in the country who will be pursuing the matter at the next level on behalf of the state government.

“It is the duty of the state government to protect the jobs of those who were in service. We will do whatever is required as per the legal provisions,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also alleged that a deliberate conspiracy is going on in West Bengal to destabilize the education system in West Bengal.

She targeted the CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate of Calcutta High Court Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya, who had been involved in the prolonged legal process, and described him as the key man responsible for the current situation where the jobs of so many persons have become uncertain.

“Why did Bikas Bhattacharya initiate the legal process by filing a case? A dirty game has started since 2022,” the Chief Minister said.