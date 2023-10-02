CM Mann, Kejriwal launch Mata Kaushalya hospital in Patiala

Patiala: Ushering a new era of health revolution in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Monday dedicated first-of-its-kind Mata Kaushalya Hospital here.

Equipped with ultra-modern facilities, this hospital will cater to the population of around 20 lakh people in and around Patiala. The hospital has 300 beds and now another 66 beds are being added.

The hospital has been strengthened at a cost of Rs 13.8 crore and is equipped with facilities of ICU, NICU and others.

Chief Minister Mann announced that Punjab has heralded a new revolution in the field of healthcare sector.

He announced that emergency services will be operational in all hospitals within a year. He said the government is going to start electronic intensive care unit (eICU) system to provide critical health services.

The Chief Minister said Aam Aadmi Clinics are acting as a cornerstone to revamp the healthcare system in the state. More than 59 lakh patients have been benefitted in such clinics so far.

Mann added that in the larger interest of the public, the Aam Aadmi Clinic and CM Di Yogshala concept should be replicated all over India.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 550-crore Sehatmand Mission Punjab has been launched for the well-being of the people. He will be made a frontrunner state in fields of education and healthcare services.

Mann added that Sehatmand Mission Punjab will give a facelift to all the government hospitals across the state.

Lauding the Mann government, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said an era of health revolution has started in the state.

He said the aim is to provide quality health services to the people at free-of-cost. Earlier, the rich had access to quality health services in private hospitals but now the common man will get all those facilities here.