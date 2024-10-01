CM Mohan Charan Majhi congratulates Mithun on receiving Dadasaheb

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty for receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In a post on X, Majhi expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the legendary actor on receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.”

This honour is a well-deserved tribute to your remarkable five-decade journey in Indian cinema and your incredible range of versatile performances that have entertained audiences in India and captivated fans worldwide,” the Chief Minister said.

“Congratulate versatile actor #MithunChakraborty on being selected to receive the prestigious #DadasahebPhalke Award. He has essayed many memorable roles on screen including in Odia cinema,” Patnaik wrote on X.

Chakraborty, star of films such as “Mrigayaa”, “Surakshaa”, “Disco Dancer” and “Dance Dance”, was on Monday named recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government’s highest recognition in the field of cinema.

The award will be presented

to Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8.