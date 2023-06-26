Live
- Driving behaviour change and achieving desired outcomes
- A seamlessly personalised hair colour experience
- Congress will win in both Telangana and at Centre, says Bandla Ganesh
- Jana Sena mulls for development of Godavari districts
- YS Jagan deposits funds into Jr lawyers accounts under ‘YSR Law Nestham’
- ‘Hanu-man’ to hit theatres after ‘Bholaa Shankar’
- MBBS student ends life in Kurnool
- 10 People Died In A Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Odisha
- ‘OG’ finishes 50% of its shooting
- Social messaging app IRL shuts down after 95% of its users found to be fake
CM Naveen Patnaik approves 21 road projects in Malkangiri district
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved 21 road projects covering 172.53 km at a cost of Rs 158 crore in Malkangiri district....
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved 21 road projects covering 172.53 km at a cost of Rs 158 crore in Malkangiri district. These projects, proposed by Rural Development department, will provide connectivity for the interior blocks of Chitrakonda, Kalimela, Korukunda and Podia.
The projects are taken up under Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana-Connecting Unconnected Villages in Difficult Areas (MMSY-CUVDA) scheme. The MMSY-CUVDA scheme, fully funded by the State government, reflects its commitment to rural connectivity in Maoist-affected and challenging areas.
The road from Muduliguda to Amalibeda in Chitrakonda will be constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore over 32 km. Another important road project is from Pollur to Kursanpalli covering over 11.6 km at a cost of Rs 9 crore.