CM Naveen Patnaik approves 21 road projects in Malkangiri district

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved 21 road projects covering 172.53 km at a cost of Rs 158 crore in Malkangiri district. These projects, proposed by Rural Development department, will provide connectivity for the interior blocks of Chitrakonda, Kalimela, Korukunda and Podia.

The projects are taken up under Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana-Connecting Unconnected Villages in Difficult Areas (MMSY-CUVDA) scheme. The MMSY-CUVDA scheme, fully funded by the State government, reflects its commitment to rural connectivity in Maoist-affected and challenging areas.

The road from Muduliguda to Amalibeda in Chitrakonda will be constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore over 32 km. Another important road project is from Pollur to Kursanpalli covering over 11.6 km at a cost of Rs 9 crore.