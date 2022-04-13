CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur

Berhampur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur in a virtual mode on Tuesday evening.

The facility has been developed with an estimated cost of around Rs 2.5-crore. The park has many facilities including a river crossing zip line, a 40 feet giant swing, air gun shooting, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull ride, netted cricket and all-terrain-vehicle rides.

Many other adventure sports activities like rock climbing, rappelling, dashing cars, zorbing, are in the pipeline and would be operationalised soon to cater the needs of more tourists and to enhance the global tourist footprint for Gopalpur.

The facility will promote tourism in Gopalpur and will attract youngsters towards adventure sports, the CM said while inaugurating the project.

The Park has been named after legendary leader Biju Patnaik and also the father of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, as an honour to his renowned aviation skills and his aptitude for adventures.

5T Secretary VK Pandian was present by the side of CM Naveen in Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, a meeting was organised at Gopalpur which was presided by Collector Ganjam Vijay Amrit Kulange and attended by Berhampur MP Chandra Shekhar Sahu, Gopalpur NAC Chairman A Janakiram, Vice Chairperson B Uma and others.