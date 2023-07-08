CM Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Ama Pokhari’ to rejuvenate water bodies

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to revive and renovate big ponds in urban areas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched ‘Ama Pokhari’ scheme.

Official sources said under the scheme, about 2,000 large water bodies spread over 115 urban areas in the State will be renovated for public, the work for which will be undertaken in partnership with Mission Shakti Women Self-Help Groups and educated youths of the State. Naveen said these renovated ponds will be used as recreation centres for the people and will provide a healthy atmosphere. Announcing the scheme at a function here, Naveen praised the members of Mission Shakti and said the women workforce in the villages are doing a good job. He said women have become partners of development in Odisha.

The project will be executed using natural and organic methodology to improve the climate of the coastal and surrounding areas. Over Rs 120 crore investment is being be made under this initiative, sources said. The Chief Minister felicitated the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur for the success of the pilot project of Ama Pokhari programme.

Ama Pokhari programme chief advisor Anand Malligavad, who is known as the lake man in the country, was honoured by Naveen. Anand began his career as a mechanical engineer but left the profession and devoted his life for conservation of water bodies utilising his skills.