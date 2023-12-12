CM neglecting North Bengal due to BJP’s impressive electoral performance: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of deliberately neglecting North Bengal districts because of BJP’s impressive electoral performance there in the last two elections.

Speaking at a public programme in Siliguri in North Bengal, Adhikari said that henceforth he will tour the region at least twice a month to ensure that the roots for ousting Trinamool Congress from West Bengal are sown in North Bengal only.

“If necessary, I will act like a daily passenger. I have also arranged for an accommodation in North Bengal to carry out my extensive political campaigns in the region,” Adhikari said.

To recall, both in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections, BJP’s electoral performance was the best in North Bengal. In 2019, Trinamool candidates were defeated in all the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in the region, with the BJP bagging seven seats, and the Congress one.

In the Assembly polls held in 2021, BJP's electoral performance was more impressive in North Bengal districts as compared to those in South Bengal.

Adhikari also accused the Chief Minister of making false promises to the people of North Bengal before every election.

“Erosion of river banks is a major problem in North Bengal, but nothing has been done to tackle this issue. The Chief Minister claimed that she has allotted Rs 13,000 crore for the development of North Bengal. But where are the details of these allotments,” Adhikari questioned.