CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his cooperation and efforts

New Delhi: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met PM Modi today and expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of the state for his effective guidance and cooperation of the centre for the development of Uttarakhand.

The CM also appealed to the PM to continue the timeline of GST compensation for the state beyond June, National Pharmaceutical Education in Uttarakhand and Requested to give approval to "Manas Khand Mandir Mala Mission" for the purpose of establishing a branch of research institute, connecting the mythological temples of Kumaon Mandal.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned for speedy and smooth operation of air services from Pithoragarh Airstrip and also requested the Centre's cooperation in transferring the 25 per cent equity shareholding of THDC India Ltd. from Uttar Pradesh to the state of Uttarakhand.

The state of Uttarakhand is emerging as the pharmaceutical hub of the country as said by the Chief Minister. He raised a request to set up a Branch of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in the state. This will act as a propellant for the pharmaceutical research in the state. The said land for the establishment of the said institute will be made available by the state government.