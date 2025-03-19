CM seeks Opposition’s cooperation for Viksit Delhi

New Delhi: Reiterating the government’s mission to develop the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday invited Opposition legislators of the AAP to join the ruling BJP in meaningful discussions in the House and collective move in the direction of building a Viksit Delhi.

Delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of a two-day orientation programme for Delhi legislators, CM Gupta called the workshop an ideal opportunity to write a new chapter in the city’s history and speed up development.

“We can do justice to the responsibility given to us by Delhiites only by using every minute of the legislature wisely,” she said, narrating a couplet in Hindi to seek cooperation of the Opposition.

As CM Rekha gestured towards Leader of Opposition Atishi, present on the dais, while reciting the couplet there were smiles all over in the Assembly, complemented by thumping of desks by members.

“For Delhi’s development, health, education and to take the city forward, we all should move forward together. Every word spoken in the House reaches millions of people so we should undertake meaningful debates while respecting each other and collectively develop Delhi,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that it was also imperative for all legislators to respect the House and follow its rules and regulations.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Atishi recalled the legacy of the Assembly, once chaired by Sardar Vithalbhai Patel. She said the proceedings were attended by great leaders like Lala Lajpat Rai and Madan Mohan Malviya when the House was known as the Central Legislative Assembly. “The British had given the right to Indian members of the House but not to take a decision,” she said.

Hailing the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar, the former Chief Minister said each of the 70 legislators represents millions of people.

“Hopefully, in the coming days all of us will be able to fulfil the public expectations,” she said.

The two-day orientation programme aims to equip legislators, many of whom have been elected for the first time, with the knowledge of parliamentary procedures, code of conduct, and best governance practices. The event will be held in the Assembly Hall on March 18 and 19.