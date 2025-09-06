CM Shri School admission test exam now on Sept 13

New Delhi: The Delhi government has revised the schedule for admissions to its new CM Shri Schools, shifting the entrance test and related dates by nearly two weeks.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), admit cards for the test will now be available from September 10, while the admission test for Classes 6, 7 and 8 will be conducted on September 13. Earlier, the test was scheduled for September 6 and admit cards were to be issued on August 23.

The examination will be held in a bilingual OMR (optical mark recognition) format, covering Hindi, English, General Awareness, Mental Ability and Numerical Aptitude. It will be of 150 minutes duration, with extra time for children with special needs. The final list of selected students will be published on September 10 and admissions will be completed by mid-September, the DoE said.

It stated that CM Shri Schools are a new initiative of the Delhi government aimed at strengthening public education and providing students with access to modern, well-equipped institutions. Announced in the 2025-26 state budget with an allocation of Rs 100 crore, these schools are designed on the lines of the Centre’s PM Shri Schools and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Half of the seats will be reserved for students from government and government-aided schools, including those under the DoE, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Students from marginalised categories such as SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer) and children with special needs will get 5 per cent relaxation in eligibility criteria.

Each CM Shri School will feature advanced infrastructure such as AI-powered libraries, smart classrooms with augmented and virtual reality tools, biometric attendance systems and robotics labs.

The institutions are also planned to run on solar energy and follow zero-waste practices, integrating sustainability into everyday schooling.

The curriculum will follow the NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023, focusing on experiential and inquiry-based learning. With the phasing out of the Delhi Board of School Education, the new schools will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education.