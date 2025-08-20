CM Shri Schools: Over 50K applications received for admissions

New Delhi: The Delhi government has received more than 50,000 applications for admission to the CM Shri Schools within a few days of its launch, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the admission process for these schools began on August 15 and the overwhelming response reflects the growing trust of parents in the initiative.

The Education Department data showed that 14,928 applications were received for Class 6, 15,114 for Class 7 and 20,762 for Class 8.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government will ensure a transparent and smooth admission process.

CM Shri schools are likely to be inaugurated in September, a Delhi government official said, as preparations to operationalise the institutions gather pace. Announced earlier this year, the initiative, aims to offer high-quality, future-ready education in government schools. The CM Shri schools, modelled after the Centre’s PM Shri schools, will follow the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and implement the National Curriculum Framework 2023. These institutions are being developed with a focus on sustainability, operating as zero-waste and solar-powered campuses, officials informed.