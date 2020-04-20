 Top
CM Yediyurappa launches GetCETGo coaching portal amid lockdown

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has launched a free coaching portal 'GetCETGo' to aid students for the preparation for the entrance exams amid of Coronavirus lockdown in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Deputy CM and State Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan is the mastermind in bringing out the online crash course programme to help the students prepare for CET 2020 and NEET 2020.

The students can access the content through the web portal and Android App. They can avail comprehensive study material in the form of synopsis, practice questions, chapter-wise tests, mock tests, and revision videos. This programme is going to benefit nearly 1,94,000 students across the state.


