CM Yediyurappa seeks nod for Mekedatu, Kalasa Banduri Nala projects

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala to utilise the water resources allocated to the state.

Karnataka has been seeking approval for the Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala projects as these projects have been resisted strongly by neighbouring states Tamil Nadu and Goa. Yediyurappa called on PM Modi in New Delhi on Friday and discussed various developmental issues pertaining to the state.

He requested the Prime Minister to take necessary action for early release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

In a meeting that lasted about 15 minutes, Yediyurappa also urged Modi to revise the norms of assistance from the state disaster response fund or the national disaster response fund (NDRF) from the current year itself to ensure timely and adequate financial assistance to the states.

The CM demanded that the union government declare the Upper Krishna Project Stage-III and the Upper Bhadra Project as national projects.

Yediyurappa invited Modi to inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19 in virtual mode.

Yediyurappa along with leaders, and MPs performed bhoomi pooja for reconstruction of cauvery, a karnataka bhavan building at chanikyapuri in New Delhi on Friday.

In the wake of Karnataka facing a severe resource crunch due the Covid pandemic, Yediyurappa on had urged the Centre to accept the 14th Finance Commission's recommendation for a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to the state on account of reduced devolution He called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked her to accept the recommendation made by the 14th Finance Commission.

In a memorandum submitted to Sitharaman, he said that the state had received only Rs 869.40 crore as a performance grant against recommendation of Rs 2,100.25 crore to urban and rural local bodies.

He requested that a balance amount of Rs 1,230.85 crore be released. Extending his gratitude for timely release of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, Yediyurappa sought early release of outstanding material dues of nearly Rs 665.09 crore and unskilled wage dues of Rs 54.65 crore.

He also appealed to the Union government to notify an additional 50 days under the scheme as Karnataka was facing an unprecedented situation.