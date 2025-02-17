Our unity is the foundation of the nation’s integrity: CM Yogi Adityanath.

Mahakumbh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the significance of Mahakumbh and the glory of Sanatan Dharma and Mahakumbh is not just a religious event but a festival that conveys the message of unity.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister addressed the audience participating in a discourse of renowned storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra in Prayagraj.

“Our unity is the foundation of the national integrity. Only when India remains united and secure will our religious sites, festivals, monasteries, temples, daughters, and sisters be safe,” he said.

Expressing his pride in Sanatan Dharma, CM Yogi urged people to embrace their religious heritage confidently. Referring to Swami Vivekananda, he asked, “Say with pride that we are Hindus.”

He further explained that being a Hindu is not just about the welfare of humankind but also about ensuring the safety of all living and non-living beings. Mahakumbh, he said, reinforces this very message.

Highlighting the unprecedented turnout at Mahakumbh, the Chief Minister noted that between January 13 and February 16, approximately 52 crore devotees had taken a holy dip in the sacred Triveni. He asserted that such an enormous gathering is unparalleled anywhere in the world.

“Those who criticize Sanatan Dharma should witness this grand spectacle. It will make them rethink their stance.”

CM Yogi also accused certain groups of conspiring against India, its cultural heritage, and Sanatan Dharma. However, he affirmed that Sanatan Dharma will never succumb to such plots.

However, he noted that history is the witness that anyone who has ever tried to conspire against Sanatan Dharma has faced defeat. Those who attempt to undermine it will always be unsuccessful, he declared.