CM Yogi participates in the Prabuddhjan Samvad Sangam program at Siddhpeeth Shri Hathiaram Math

Ghazipur, October 11: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that India’s true essence lies in its spiritual consciousness, stating that as long as citizens act with devotion and a sense of nationalism, nothing can prevent India from emerging as a global leader. He made these remarks at the Prabuddhjan Samvad Sangam on ‘National Unity and Social Harmony’, held at Siddhpeeth Shri Hathiaram Math in Ghazipur.

The Chief Minister expressed his privilege in receiving darshan of Bhagwati Maa Paramba Budhiya Devi and visiting the 900-year-old math under the guidance of Pujya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Bhawani Nandan Yati Ji Maharaj. He highlighted that the math functions not only as a spiritual centre but also as a platform for public welfare and fostering national unity.

CM Yogi emphasized that the construction of the Ram Temple is far more than a religious project; it represents India’s spiritual revival. He recalled that when millions of devotees vowed, ‘Ram Lalla, Mandir Wahi Manayenge,’ many doubted its possibility. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and with the blessings of revered saints, this pledge has been fulfilled.

From the foundation stone laid in 2020 to Lord Ram’s enthronement in 2024, the entire journey stands as a testament to India’s faith, unity, and resolve, he remarked. He also said that the temple’s four gates have been named in the honour of esteemed Acharyas: Shankaracharya, Ramanujacharya, Ramanandacharya, and Madhvacharya.

Drawing inspiration from the Ramayana, CM Yogi highlighted several initiatives in Ayodhya: naming the International Airport after Maharshi Valmiki, installing statues of the seven sages and Tulsidas within the Ram Temple complex, erecting a statue of Jatayu, and building shelters honouring Nishadraj, who first aided Lord Ram during his exile.

The CM also said that Shabari, a disciple of Sage Matanga, devoted her life to Ram bhakti, and a dining facility is being established in her name. Ghazipur Medical College has been dedicated to Vishwamitra, symbolizing India’s unity in diversity. CM Yogi emphasized that these efforts show how a single spiritual thread unites India from south to north.

CM Yogi emphasized that temples and matths are not merely places of worship but pillars of national unity and social harmony. When attempts to create discord based on caste or community arise, they serve to unite society. History shows that division weakens, while unity strengthens.

He honoured the families of martyrs, including Veer Abdul Hameed and Mahavir Chakra awardee Ram Ugraha Pandey, stating that Ghazipur has produced countless brave sons and Gahmar village has given the maximum number of soldiers to the country.

CM Yogi highlighted that the state government has delivered on its promises. Plans to spread Sanskrit education, renovate religious sites, and develop Ghazipur as a hub for tourism and spirituality are rapidly progressing. Development on the land of saints aims not only at material progress but also spiritual upliftment. He reiterated the government’s principle, ‘Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushritam,’ to protect the virtuous and take zero tolerance against evil.

CM Yogi concluded that India will only become strong when every citizen awakens their spiritual consciousness and aligns material progress with it. The confluence of faith and development will shape a new India, as the nation’s traditions teach not just devotion but also action and national duty.