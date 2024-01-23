Live
CMFRI to offer lessons on marine biodiversity and environment
Kochi: The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to offer lessons on marine biodiversity and environment to postgraduate students, researchers, and academicians, recognising its crucial role for ensuring the health of oceans for the well-being of future generations.
A five-day training course on Know Your Marine Biodiversity and Environment (MARBIE) will be held from February 5 to 9 at the institute. It will offer a deeper understanding on marine biodiversity, taxonomy, ecosystem functions, and environmental challenges, and develop skills and tools for assessing, managing and conserving marine resources.
A range of topics, including coral reef diversity, marine mammal conservation, marine fish identification, mapping spatial distribution of marine resources, marine environmental quality assessment, sea turtle conservation, and tackling marine debris, will be included.
Hands-on practical sessions and field visits will also be offered at the programme.
CMFRI director Dr A. Gopalakrishnan said in the face of mounting threats, including climate change and pollution, understanding and protecting marine biodiversity is crucial in ensuring global food security and mitigating climate change.