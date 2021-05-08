Co-WIN introduces ‘4-digit security code’

New Delhi: The Co-WIN system is introducing a new feature of "4 digit security code" in the Co-WIN application from Saturday.

After verification if the beneficiary has been found as eligible, before administering the vaccine dose, the verifier/vaccinator will ask beneficiary about his/her 4-digit code and then enter the same in the Co-WIN system to correctly record the vaccination status.

The Union Ministry of Health in a release said it has been noticed in some instances that citizens that had booked their appointment for Covid vaccination through the Co-WIN portal, but did not actually go for vaccination on the scheduled date, have received notification through SMS that a vaccine dose has been administered to them.

Upon examination, it has been found to occur largely on account of the vaccinator wrongly marking the citizen as vaccinated, ie, an instance of a data entry error by the vaccinator, the ministry said.

Therefore, the ministry said that in order to minimize such errors and the subsequent inconvenience caused to the citizens, this new is being introduced.