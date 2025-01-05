  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Cold wave grips Odisha

Cold wave grips Odisha
x
Highlights

Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Odisha on Saturday with the mercury dropping to 4.6 degrees Celsius at G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district, the IMD said.

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Odisha on Saturday with the mercury dropping to 4.6 degrees Celsius at G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district, the IMD said. Ten places in the State recorded temperatures below 10 degrees C in the last 24 hours.

Semiliguda in Koraput district recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius, Phulbani in Kandhamal was at 7.5 degrees, Rourkela registered 8.7 degrees, Koraput was at 8.8 degrees, Jharsuguda and Angul were at 9 degrees, Daringibadi recorded 9.5 degrees and Bhawanipatna and Chiplima registered 9.9 degrees.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded the season’s lowest temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the normal. Neighbouring Cuttack city also shivered at 12.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said no large change in the minimum temperature is expected in the next two days, and thereafter, it might rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate fog is expected on Sun-day morning in Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick