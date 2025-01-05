Cold wave grips Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Odisha on Saturday with the mercury dropping to 4.6 degrees Celsius at G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district, the IMD said. Ten places in the State recorded temperatures below 10 degrees C in the last 24 hours.

Semiliguda in Koraput district recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius, Phulbani in Kandhamal was at 7.5 degrees, Rourkela registered 8.7 degrees, Koraput was at 8.8 degrees, Jharsuguda and Angul were at 9 degrees, Daringibadi recorded 9.5 degrees and Bhawanipatna and Chiplima registered 9.9 degrees.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded the season’s lowest temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the normal. Neighbouring Cuttack city also shivered at 12.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said no large change in the minimum temperature is expected in the next two days, and thereafter, it might rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate fog is expected on Sun-day morning in Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.