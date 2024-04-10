  • Menu
Collector Uday Kumar issued memos to 257 employees who absented themselves from election training classes

257 Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers were absent from election training classes in Nagar Kurnool district. With this, Collector Uday Kumar issued memos to 257 people seeking explanation.

Absentees have been ordered to give an explanation within three days, non-attendance of election duties will be seriously considered and officers who dissent from the training will face disciplinary action and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Memos are issued to them stating that they deserve punishment accordingly did From 3rd to 8th April, Parliamentary Elections training classes were conducted at the District Collectorate for four assemblies. As a large number of employees did not attend, Collector Uday Kumar took it seriously and issued memos to them.

