College girl murder: BJP team visits crime spot

Dhenkanal: The murder of Dhenkanal Mahila College student Jasmin Sahoo has sparked off resentment over safety and security of girls in the town. In the absence of CCTV cameras, criminals seem to be running free.

Sources said Jasmin, a Plus Two science student, had come to Dhenkanal town from Majuri Chhak by bus for coaching on Thursday. After coaching, she proceeded towards her home from Kunjakant but did not reach her destination till 7 pm. As it was getting late, her family searched for her and finally lodged a complaint at Town police station. The next day, her body, with face disfigured, was recovered at Dhenkanal-Bhapur road. The victim belonged to Mangalpur gram panchayat. The family members and locals expressed resentment over police not acting immediately after the complaint was filed.

Meanwhile, a BJP fact-finding team, led by State BJP Mahila president Aiswarya Biswal, visited the crime spot and met the parents of the victim. Later, the team met SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar and urged him to arrest the culprits failing which they will take to the streets. Police sources said two persons have been detained. District Congress Committee president Sunil Das, in a letter to the Collector, has sought compensation for the family of the victim.