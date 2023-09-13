Live
Colonel, major, DSP killed in Anantnag gunfight
A colonel and major of the Indian Army and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed as an encounter raged between terrorists and security forces at Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.
The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.
After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.
Additional security teams have reached the spot to zero in on the hiding terrorists and to neutralise them.
