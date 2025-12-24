Cyber crime plummets and digital arrest fraud nosedives

Hyderabad: TheCyberabad Police Commissionerate has recorded a significant decline in cyber crime, with 7,636 cases registered in 2025 compared to 11,914 in the previous year. Presenting the annual report on Tuesday, Commissioner Avinash Mohanty noted that overall crime in the Commissionerate saw a marginal decrease, with 37,242 cases registered against 37,859 in 2024.

The distribution of crime categories has shifted notably, as cyber crime now accounts for 21 per cent of the total caseload, down from 32 per cent last year. Conversely, other IPC cases rose to 22 per cent from 17 per cent. Property offences increased to 15 per cent with 5,527 cases, and road accidents rose to 12 per cent with 4,608 cases. Crimes against women and bodily offences also saw slight increases, reaching 9 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.

Significant Drop in Cyber Losses

Financial losses stemming from cyber crime dropped sharply from Rs 793.18 crore in 2024 to Rs 404.61 crore in 2025. Police successfully recovered and refunded Rs 45.51 crore to victims. While part-time job scams (2,079 cases) and trading fraud (1,256 cases) remained prevalent, digital arrest fraud witnessed a dramatic 90 per cent reduction, falling from 1,002 cases to just 117. Under the CEIR initiative, police blocked over 45,000 IMEIs and returned 6,308 mobile phones to owners.

Detection and Convictions

The Commissionerate maintained a high detection rate for grave crimes, solving 304 out of 358 cases. The detection rate for murder improved to 98 per cent. Automobile theft detection rose significantly to 86 per cent, and ordinary thefts reached 72 per cent. The conviction rate remained steady at 47 per cent, with 14,369 cases disposed of, resulting in 6,745 convictions, including 22 life sentences. Furthermore, under the NDPS Act, 575 cases were registered, leading to the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 16.85 crore.

Traffic and Safety Management

Although total road accidents rose to 4,608, fatal accidents decreased from 856 to 803. Bikers accounted for the highest number of fatalities at 449, followed by 285 pedestrians. Drunken driving cases fell to 15,706, though jail sentences for offenders rose from 32 to 385. Penalties collected through e-challans and contact challans amounted to Rs 239.37 crore.

Protection of Women and Children

The SHE Teams remained active, counselled over 3,300 respondents and registered 83 FIRs. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit rescued 195 victims and arrested 257 persons, including the deportation of 10 foreign nationals involved in prostitution. Under Operations Smile and Muskaan, 2,298 children were rescued. Additionally, the Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women conducted over 9,400 counselling sessions for families in distress.