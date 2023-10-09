Conference on Frontiers in Biological Sciences held at NIT-R

Rourkela: Third International Conference on "Frontiers in Biological Sciences” was organised by the Department of Life Science, NIT-Rourkela, from October 5 to 7. The conference invited 35 reputed scientists of which two international scientists from Texas A&M University, USA and Iowa State University, USA took part virtually.

In her welcome address, Prof Bismita Nayak, Head of the Life Science Department, NIT-R said, “Many brilliant minds from diverse backgrounds have come together for intellectual discourse, sharing knowledge and charting a course for a collective endeavour to advance our understanding of the biological world for the betterment of humanity and the planet we call home.”

Dr Amulya Kumar Panda, Associate Director of Panacea Biotec Ltd, New Delhi, said, “Our body is the best-engineered design to research upon. Unlocking the mysteries of the human body is an ongoing process, and each breakthrough leads to more questions and opportunities for discovery. These kinds of conferences give us the platform for improving healthcare, developing new treatments and enhancing our understanding of what it means to be human. Life science is the branch of science that is not just about analysing organisms but also about celebrating the beauty, diversity and fragility of life itself.” The Patron of the conference, Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, NIT-R Director, said, “Our body is still evolving and there is so much about life that we do not know. This meeting will give a direction to undiscovered things that can be unfolded in the future years of advanced research.”