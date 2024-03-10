Confusion over who fell in Delhi borewell, NDRF digs parallel

New Delhi : Even as confusion prevailed over the age and identity of the person who has fallen into a 40-50 feet deep borewell in Delhi's Keshopur area, the rescue operations were on a war footing basis and the NDRF started digging a parallel hole on Sunday.

Earlier, the Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg has said that a child had fallen in the borewell, but Delhi Minister Atishi after her visit to the spot said that a person had fallen in the borewell and it appeared that there was an attempt to forcefully break and enter the area.



The borewell is located in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) area in Keshopur Mandi.

“An incident of a person falling into a borewell has come to light in Keshopur. Upon reaching the scene, I assessed the situation. Rescue operations are underway by the NDRF and the Jal Board. The borewell was in a locked room. Initially, it appears that there was an attempt to forcefully break and enter. The police will investigate this matter,” she wrote on X.

“To ensure such incidents do not recur, the Jal Board has been sternly instructed to weld and seal all private and government borewells in Delhi within 48 hours, and a report must be submitted to me,” the tweet added.

Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said that initial message "was received at around 1 a.m. that a person had fallen in the water treatment plant following which teams along with five tenders were rushed to the spot which is DJB, Keshopur Mandi".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that after receiving a police control room call at Vikaspuri police station, a police team rushed to the spot.



“Efforts are being made to take the person out. Identity or other details about the person, who has fallen, are not available as of now,” the DCP added.



Atul Garg had earlier said that a child had fallen in a 40 to 50 feet deep borewell pipe (diameter 1.5 feet).

For over eight hours, the rescue team attempted various strategies to extract the person from the borewell without success. This morning, an NDRF team arrived and, following careful consideration, devised a plan to rescue the person by excavating a new borewell adjacent to the existing one.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "In Keshopur area, where the incident of a person falling into a borewell has come to light, rescue work is going on by NDRF and Delhi Jal Board. Water Minister Atishi took stock of the situation. It was revealed that the borewell was inside a room locked with a lock and key. Delhi Police is investigating the entire incident.



"DJB has also been ordered to investigate. Strictest action will be taken against the responsible officer. And within 48 hours all abandoned government and private borewells will be sealed on war footing."

