Congress biggest anti-Dalit, anti-OBC, says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of being an anti-OBC and anti-Dalit party, and demanded that Rahul Gandhi must tell the country why Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, chairman of the party’s OBC front, was “insulted” during the Haryana assembly polls.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched an offensive against the Congress citing Yadav’s recent comment that the party should introspect for the losses it suffered, especially in southern Haryana, in the just concluded assembly elections in the state.

Tagging Rahul Gandhi in his post on X last week, Yadav also pointed out that the Ahirwal community had no representation in the party’s CWC, CEC, AICC general secretaries and the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee. The Congress leader went on to allege that his position as the AICC OBC department chairman was also an “eyewash and toothless”.

“The Congress and its scion keep talking about castes and OBC, but as a matter of fact, they are the biggest anti-Dalit, anti-OBC and anti-backwards. It’s in their political DNA. A direct evidence of this is emerging with the Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav bringing it to light,” Poonawalla told reporters at the BJP headquarters here, latching on to Yadav’s post on X. The Congress leader has exposed the anti-OBC mindset of the party with his comments, he said.

“The Congress is wearing the garb of OBC just to create division in the Hindu society. Its sole objective is to divide Hindus and organise vote bank jihad in Muslim society,” Poonawalla alleged, adding that the Congress never talks about social inequality prevailing in Muslim society.