Congress, BJP following AAP's schemes, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Both the Congress and the BJP have begun following the path shown by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress' guarantees in Karnataka were a copy of AAP's manifesto.

Now, in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has also embraced AAP's path. It's a positive development. The welfare of the people should be the priority, regardless of the party behind it. It doesn't matter which party implements it or not," Kejriwal tweeted soon after Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh launched ladli behna scheme.





