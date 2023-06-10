  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Congress, BJP following AAP's schemes, says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal
x

Arvind Kejriwal

Highlights

New Delhi: Both the Congress and the BJP have begun following the path shown by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress' guarantees in Karnataka were a...

New Delhi: Both the Congress and the BJP have begun following the path shown by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress' guarantees in Karnataka were a copy of AAP's manifesto.

Now, in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has also embraced AAP's path. It's a positive development. The welfare of the people should be the priority, regardless of the party behind it. It doesn't matter which party implements it or not," Kejriwal tweeted soon after Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh launched ladli behna scheme.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X