Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleges another scam of land purchase in Ayodhya

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged a scam in the purchase of land by the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Supreme Court to "fulfil their responsibility" by ordering a court-monitored probe to find the truth.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that a BJP leader bought 890 square metres of land in Ayodhya for Rs 20 lakh in February and sold it to the Temple Trust for a whopping Rs 2.5 crore, making a profit of 1250 percent in only 79 days.

"BJP leaders are clearly complicit in this 'loot' of donation collected for the construction of Ram Mandir.

The everyday revelations reflect brazen plunder of crores of donations with active abetment of the BJP Government," the Congress leader alleged. He said the people will never forgive anyone who misappropriates donations in the name of Lord Ram and questioned the "silence" of the prime minister and the Supreme Court.