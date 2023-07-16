Congress clarifies its stance on the Centre's ordinance

New Delhi: The Congress made it clear on Sunday that it will oppose the Central government's ordinance on service regulation in Delhi. According to the Congress, any attempt made by the central government to "end federalism" in the country will be opposed. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal stated unequivocally that the party will reject any decision by the Centre to intervene in states governed by opposition parties through governors. The Aam Aadmi Party is overjoyed with Congress's decision. They considers it a positive development.



Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal stated, "We are consistently opposing the Central Government's efforts to end federalism."We have been continuously opposing the attitude of the central government to run the states ruled by the opposition through governors. Our stance is unequivocal that we will not support the Delhi ordinance.

With the Congress's decision, it is certain that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will attend the second opposition meeting, which will begin on Monday in Bengaluru. Earlier, the AAP has stated that the Congress must clarify its position on the Delhi ordinance before the next opposition party conference. Meanwhile, AAP leader Raghav Chadha praised the Congress for its clear stand on the ordinance and termed it a "positive development".





Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. https://t.co/OgTECPJ52M — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 16, 2023



