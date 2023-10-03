Live
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’ set for digital release after successful theatrical run
- Now, an IT Hub in Suryapet!
- PM's messages to Raj CM & BJP leaders makes it Modi vs Gehlot contest
- Visakhapatnam: Focused plans to bring down electrical accidents
- Opposition cries foul as Delhi Police raids journalists over UAPA case
- Five caught for dacoity confess to gang-raping woman in K’taka
- PL Sector Report: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.2% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 27th Sep’23 down 6% YoY
- SC refuses to entertain plea seeking construction of wall in the vicinity of Ram Setu
- Suryapet: Dalit Bandhu beneficiary shares touching story
- PL Technical Research: BUY CONFIPETRO - TECHNICAL PICK
Just In
Congress Criticizes BJP Over 24 Deaths In Maharashtra Hospital Due To Medicine Shortage
- The Congress party criticizes the BJP over 24 deaths, including 12 infants, in a government hospital in Maharashtra due to a shortage of medicines.
- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra express condolences and demand strict action and compensation. The incident raises questions about government priorities and accountability.
The Congress party has strongly condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a tragic incident at a government hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra, where 24 deaths occurred within 24 hours, including 12 infants, due to a shortage of medicines. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and criticized the BJP government for allocating large sums of money for publicity while failing to provide essential medicines for children. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for strict action against those responsible and demanded compensation for the affected families.
In response to this devastating situation, a three-member expert committee has been established to investigate the incident, according to a top Maharashtra health official.
Rahul Gandhi, in a social media post, expressed his condolences to the grieving families and questioned the priorities of the BJP government. He alleged that despite the BJP's substantial expenditure on publicity, it failed to allocate adequate funds for children's medicines, highlighting what he perceived as a disregard for the lives of the less privileged.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the matter, emphasizing the need for accountability.
In a heartfelt message in Hindi on social media, Priyanka Gandhi extended her condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and called for strict action against those found responsible. She stressed the importance of providing compensation to the affected families.
The Congress party expressed its deep concern over the incident, emphasizing the severity of the situation. It pointed out that one of the contributing factors to the patients' deaths was the shortage of essential medicines, demanding strict action against those who exhibited negligence in this regard. The Congress further urged the government to prioritize practical measures on the ground over publicity efforts.