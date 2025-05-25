Congress Criticizes BJP Over Operation Sindoor Credit Claims; Alka Lamba's Slip Sparks Controversy

New Delhi: The Congress party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to give undue credit for the success of Operation Sindoor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sidelining the role of India’s defence forces. The party also demanded an apology from the Prime Minister and BJP president, alleging that senior party members have made repeated remarks that disrespect the military and families of martyrs.

At a press conference in New Delhi, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba showcased video clips of statements made by BJP leaders including Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, minister Vijay Shah, and MP Ram Chander Jangra. She claimed these comments undermined the sacrifices and valor of Indian soldiers.

One of the videos featured BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra suggesting that the wives of civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack lacked courage. According to Lamba, this statement reflects a dismissive attitude toward the victims and their families.

Lamba also highlighted the online trolling faced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, allegedly by BJP supporters, after he presented the government’s official position on the issue. She added that Himanshi Narwal, the widow of martyr Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was similarly abused online after she called for peace.

While pointing out that legal proceedings are underway—some on the orders of the judiciary—Lamba questioned the BJP’s moral position in defending such remarks made by its leaders.

During her address, Lamba mistakenly referred to Operation Sindoor as Operation Blue Star—a historical reference to a 1984 military action. She later clarified that the slip was being used by BJP leaders to distract from the real issues she was raising.

Responding to the incident, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the comment and accused Congress of attempting to undermine the armed forces.

Lamba renewed her party’s call for an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and demanded a special Parliament session to discuss Operation Sindoor. She questioned the government’s rationale for sending opposition MPs abroad to explain India’s stance while avoiding a discussion in Parliament.

She also referred to concerns from residents along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, who felt overlooked in the Prime Minister’s recent addresses. In contrast, she noted, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the region twice to express solidarity with victims of terrorism and cross-border shelling.

Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces, targeted multiple terror hideouts in response to the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The operation marked a significant counter-terrorism initiative across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.