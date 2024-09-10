Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi's 'Turban' Remarks Amid BJP Criticism

The Congress party has staunchly defended Rahul Gandhi's recent "Turban" remarks made during his visit to the United States, asserting that the party MP has spoken the truth. In response to the BJP's criticism, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari accused the ruling party of attempting to "spread religious paranoia."

Tiwari emphasized that the RSS and BJP aim to divide society based on religion and caste, fostering national division and religious anxiety. He maintained that Gandhi's statements accurately reflect the current situation in India.

The controversy stems from Gandhi's comments in the US, where he questioned whether Sikhs would be able to freely practice their faith, including wearing turbans and visiting Gurdwaras. BJP leaders swiftly condemned these remarks, accusing Gandhi of "defaming India" on foreign soil.

Congress leader KC Venugopal took to social media platform X to support Gandhi, claiming that the "Modi bubble" has burst and that the politics of fear has failed. He praised Gandhi's consistent warnings about the BJP-RSS's divisive politics and his mission to promote love, respect, and inclusivity in public discourse.

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress media and publicity department, cautioned the BJP and Prime Minister Modi against equating criticism of their governance with criticism of India itself. This statement underscores the Congress party's stance that political critique should not be misconstrued as anti-national sentiment.

The exchange highlights the ongoing ideological battle between the Congress and BJP, particularly concerning issues of religious freedom and national identity, as both parties prepare for upcoming electoral challenges.