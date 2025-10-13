Congress demands probe into Anandu Aji suicide case

Congress has issued a strong statement demanding a fair, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the tragic death of 26-year-old software engineer Anandu Aji, whose body was recovered in Kerala on October 7.

In a scheduled Instagram post before his alleged suicide, Anandu accused multiple members of the RSS (Rashtriya Swyam Sewak Sangh) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), including a person referred to as “NM,” of sexually and physically abusing him when he was just four years old.

“Despite Anandu’s repeated mention of the RSS in his dying declaration, the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case reportedly omits any reference to the organisation,” alleged the Congress party in a statement.

The Congress has questioned this omission, asking why the administration is hesitant to name an unregistered body when serious allegations of abuse and abetment to suicide have been made.

In its statement, the Congress warned and alleged that millions of children attend RSS camps, and Anandu’s story raises grave concerns about their safety.

The party described his testimony as a chilling revelation of exploitation masked as cultural nationalism, where vulnerable children are allegedly manipulated and silenced under ideological pressure.

Congress leaders further criticised the RSS’s longstanding proximity to political power, noting that despite its influence, it remains unregistered and unaccountable.

The party pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has publicly identified as a proud pracharak of the RSS, recently launched a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the organisation’s 100th anniversary.

“Yet, neither the Prime Minister nor senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, or Nitin Gadkari have commented on Anandu’s death or called for an investigation,” the Congress party said in a statement.

The Congress also condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his silence, stating that the organisation often preaches values and nationalism but now stands accused of harbouring a “rotten cycle of abuse and exploitation.”

Calling Anandu’s suicide a warning against unchecked power, the Congress urged authorities to expose what it described as the hidden realities behind the BJP-RSS ecosystem.

The party emphasised the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and justice in the face of such disturbing allegations.