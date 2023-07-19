Congress Focuses On Protecting India's Fundamental Principles, Disregards PM Position In Next Elections

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed on Tuesday that his party is not primarily interested in obtaining the position of Prime Minister following the next elections. Instead, they are prepared to join forces with their allies to safeguard the fundamental principles of India, including the Constitution, secularism, and democracy. Speaking at the second meeting of Opposition parties, Kharge acknowledged the potential for differences among parties at the state level but emphasized the importance of setting those differences aside for the well-being of the common Indian citizen.



He stated that their intention is not to acquire power for themselves. It is to safeguard our Constitution, democracy, secularism, and social justice. Kharge's statement serves as a strong and unequivocal message during the ongoing discussions to establish a new alliance. As the Congress party is not only the largest party within the grouping but also holds a pan-India presence, it is seen as a unifying force, similar to its role during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era.

Kharge's words resonated with leaders from other parties. A senior leader from a non-Congress party, preferring anonymity, welcomed the speech, emphasizing the need for the Congress to display magnanimity and inclusiveness. A Left party representative in attendance at the meeting remarked that Kharge's speech accurately reflected the overall sentiment of the gathering, highlighting the importance of clarifying the leadership question to avoid potential complications for the alliance.

Additionally, a leader from a regional party appreciated Kharge's comments and noted that the discussions thus far have intentionally avoided delving into the issue of leadership. This leader emphasized that Kharge's remarks indicate that the matter of leadership remains an open question for the alliance. The Congress leader also emphasized the imperative for political parties to unite and collaborate.

Kharge stated that while they may have certain differences at the state level, these differences are not insurmountable. They can put them aside for the betterment of the common people who are grappling with inflation. They can overcome our divergences for the sake of the youth facing unemployment, as well as for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities whose rights are being suppressed.

He highlighted the significant political strength represented by the 26 parties gathered, with a collective presence in 11 state governments. He further added that he is pleased that they have 26 parties here in Bengaluru, working together in unity. Currently, they are in government in 11 states. The BJP did not secure 303 seats on its own; it relied on the votes of its allies to come to power and subsequently neglected them. Now, the BJP president and their leaders are scrambling from state to state, attempting to mend ties with their former allies. They fear that the unity they witness here will lead to their defeat next year.

The Congress leader expressed concern over the misuse of institutions as tools against the Opposition. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to restore India to the path of progress, welfare, and true democracy.

In addition to Kharge, several prominent leaders addressed the event, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, MDMK's Vaiko, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, VCK's Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan, and CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya.