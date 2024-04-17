Congress has always opposed quota system: Kailash Meghwal

Jaipur: The Rajasthan unit chief of the BJP's SC Morcha, Kailash Meghwal, said on Wednesday that the INDIA Alliance has started feeling that they will be losing the Lok Sabha polls and hence have started spreading lies that the BJP will scrap the quota system by changing the Constitution.

With the aim to save their deposits in the coming elections, the INDIA Bloc has started misleading the SC, ST categories, said the former Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself told Parliament that there will be no tampering with the quota system till the time the BJP is in power, said Meghwal.

He added that the Congress government has always been against the Dalits and Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"When Ambedkar brought the law on reservation, the Congress objected to it, On June 27, 1961, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to all the Chief Ministers to scrap reservations from the government recruitment system. However, when the CMs objected to it, Nehru realised his mistake," Meghwal quoted.

Meghwal said that when general elections were held in the country for the first time, the Congress campaigned against Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. "At the same time, in the by-election held in Bhandara, Maharashtra in 1954, Congress leaders used all their power to defeat Baba Saheb. Hurt by the defeat, Baba Saheb went into depression and died on 6 December 1956."

"The Congress further did not allow him to be given the Bharat Ratna when he was alive. However when VP Singh came to power, Baba Saheb was awarded the Bharat Ratna on the recommendation of BJP leaders Atal Behari Vajpayee and LK Advani. The Congress never gave importance to the places associated with Baba Saheb. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a grand memorial named Panch Teerth was built at Baba Saheb's birthplace Mhow. A huge centre is under construction at Janpath in Delhi. Along with this, a grand memorial to Baba Saheb is being built on 7.04 hectares of land in Mumbai at a cost of Rs 400 crore. While taking oath in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the all-round development of the person sitting at the last end of the society is Modi's responsibility," said Meghwal, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has the same vision for Developed India 2047.