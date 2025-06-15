Congress has become Pakistan's spokesperson, speaking its language: Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey came down heavily on the Congress party on Sunday, for the latter’s criticism of the Centre over Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir getting an invite for the American military parade and said that it was behaving as a ‘spokesperson’ of the neighbouring nation.

The Parliamentarian accused the Congress party of speaking the language of Pakistan, an enemy nation and said that it was doing so for certain political interests.

Dubey, speaking to IANS, said that Congress leaders and spokespersons, including Jairam Ramesh, made a lot of hue and cry over the US government extending the Pak Army chief an invite for its military parade slated for June 14 and called it an ‘utter failure’ of India’s foreign policy.

“But today, the US has denied sending any invite. It has become a habit of the Congress party to mislead and misguide people on issues of national interest. They are acting as the spokespersons of Pakistan,” he alleged.

He further said that the Congress party, in its deep-rooted hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has started bringing the nation down with its antics, while its party spokespersons are being seen siding with Pakistani propaganda rather than the national agenda.

“There must be an end to such politics that caters to and seeks to benefit the nation’s enemies. Congress, being the principal Opposition party, must understand its responsibility and make amends in its approach,” he added.

Brushing aside claims of the Modi government politicising military strikes for political gains, he said that the BJP pursues the politics of nationalism and patriotism, unlike Congress’ appeasement and vote-bank politics.

He accused the Congress party of appeasing and wooing a certain religious community with its repeated ‘praise’ for Pakistan and also endorsement of its fake propaganda.

He said that the BJP has also always stood against Pakistan and acts of terror.

“The nation got hurt and scarred by multiple terror attacks during the UPA regimes, including the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, leaving more than 175 dead and then again the metropolitan city getting hit in 2011, leaving over 25 dead. It was because of the Congress government’s timid response that Pakistan got emboldened and continued abetting terror on our soil,” the BJP MP stated.

He said that Congress must see its own ‘blemished’ past rather than questioning the BJP's policy of nation first.