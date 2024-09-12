Congress hits out at Mayawati for playing second fiddle to BJP

NEW DELHI: The Congress today hit out at the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Ms Mayawati for playing second fiddle to the RSS and the BJP and carrying forward their agenda of spreading lies against the party (the Congress)

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here today, Dr Udit Raj, Chairman of the Unorganised Workers’ Congress, alleged that Mayawati has always exploited the Dalit sentiments and misused the name of Dr BR Ambedkar.

He also accused her of spreading false propaganda against Congress about Dr Ambedkar that the party got him defeated in the elections.

Dr Udit Raj said that the Congress has always taken a sympathetic view of the BSP and that is the reason it was allowed to grow. Otherwise, he added, the BSP would be finished long ago.

Dr Udit Raj accused Mayawati of being anti-Dalit, saying she weakened the law for Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which provided protection to the Dalits.

He said, similarly, Mayawati while being the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister did nothing to enforce the law for reservation in promotions. Rather, he added, during her rule, 1.5 lakh Dalit employees, who had got promotions, were demoted and she did nothing.

Similarly, he added, Mayawati also did not implement the Forest Protection Law in UP when she was the Chief Minister.

Defending the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s statements made in the United States, Udit Raj said, he (Rahul Gandhi) feels the pain of the Dalits and the downtrodden. He said, Gandhi has a vision of equality and progress in the country.

The Congress leader alleged that Mayawati was speaking against Rahul Gandhi at the behest of the BJP and the RSS as she has always acted and worked at their behest.