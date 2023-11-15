Live
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Takes Aim At PM Modi's 'Perpetual Pain' During Madhya Pradesh Rally
- Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra intensifies her criticism of Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, suggesting that the PM is constantly upset.
- Drawing parallels to a Bollywood film, Priyanka taunts Modi's perceived tendency to express grievances, while also targeting the entire BJP leadership.
During an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Datia, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra renewed her criticism of Prime Minister Modi. She remarked that the "PM of the country remains upset in his own pain permanently." Priyanka went on to draw a comparison to the movie 'Tere Naam,' suggesting that a film titled 'Mere Naam' should be made about PM Modi, emphasizing his perceived tendency to express grievances.
She continued her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that all leaders of the party "are a little weird." In a previous instance before the assembly elections in Karnataka, Priyanka had mocked the Prime Minister, asserting that he is the first prime minister she has seen who comes and cries about being abused. The Congress in Karnataka had even shared posters with the hashtags ‘CryPM’ and ‘PayCM,’ targeting both the prime minister and the chief minister of the state.
Priyanka Gandhi criticized Modi for using his speeches to express personal grievances rather than addressing the concerns of the people. The Congress party, both at the national and state levels, took to social media to further mock the Prime Minister, likening his speeches to a Facebook feed full of complaints with no substantial content. They highlighted the contrast between Modi's focus on his own problems and the traditional role of a Prime Minister in addressing and resolving the issues faced by the public.