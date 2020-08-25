Congress leader Veerappa Moily defends over his views on Sonia Gandhi

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily has defended his action of writing letter to the Party President Sonia Gandhi to revamp the party organizations. Mr. Moily is one among the 23 senior leaders who written a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding for full time President to the party.

Mr. Moily said that his intention was not questioning the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. "With good intention only we have written the letter, but the letter has been purposefully been leaked out to make an embarrassment to us", he said.

Veteran Congress leaders sought an internal enquiry into leaking of said letter. Claiming that he is an obedient soldiers of Congress party and always stood for the party. "I am loyal supporter of Indira Gandhi, Rajive Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, there is no question of leaving the party. Joining BJP is nothing but suicide, I will not join BJP and will not accept the leadership of Moily. With good intention only we have written a letter to party President but it has been blow up in media", Mr. Moily said.

"Till my last breath I will be in Congress", Moily added.