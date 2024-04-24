Congress leaders consider themselves above Lord Ram: PM

Janjgir Champa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for refusing to attend the Ayodhya Ram temple’s ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22 this year.



Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa, the prime minister said,”Congress leaders consider themselves above Lord Ram and denied invitation for Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple. Is it not a disrespect for Chhattisgarh? It is ‘Nanihal of Lord Ram’. Is it not a disrespect of Mata Shabri? Congress keeps on doing appeasement politics, it is in their DNA.”

“They will not hesitate to take rights of Dalits, poor and Adivasis for appeasement politics. Our priority is poor, youth, women,” Modi said. During the rally, Modi again attacked the Congress over its ‘BJP will change constitution’ claim. “Whenever the election approaches, the Congress leaders repeat the same old lines. They say that the BJP will come to power and end the constitution and abolish reservation. How long will you keep peddling lies?” he said.

“Nobody can change Constitution, it won’t happen even if Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were to come and insist on it,” the prime minister added. “Congress people say that they will break Modi’s head. As long as the mothers and sisters of my country are with me, no one can do anything to Modi. These mothers and sisters are my ‘Raksha Kavach’” Modi said.