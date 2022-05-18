Congress leaders more focused on 'chicken sandwich', says Hardik Patel after quiting party

Gujarat Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel, who resigned from the party on Wednesday took a potshot at the state Congress leadership saying that leaders are more focussed on ensuring that the leaders from Delhi get "chicken sandwich"on time. He further said that Gujarat Congress leaders are least bothered to address real issues of Gujarat but are more focussed on ensuring that the leaders who come from Delhi in Gujarat get "chicken sandwich"on time.

"Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership. Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad! Senior leaders behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis. How in the world can Congress then expect that the people of Gujarat will see them as an alternative to lead our state?" said Patel in his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Patel said during his three years stint in the party, he found that the Congress party and its leadership both at the central and state level have been merely reduced to opposing everything.

Referring to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and implementation of GST, he said India wanted solutions for these subjects for a long time and Congress only played the role of a "roadblock and was always only obstructive". "It is unfortunate that workers like us, who travel 500 - 600 km in our cars in a single day to meet people, get to see those big leaders of Congress in Gujarat who are least bothered to address real issues in Gujarat but are more focussed on ensuring that chicken sandwich for leaders who have come from Delhi is delivered on time!" he said.

Patel said Gujarat Congress has weakened the party and diluted many issues of public importance - all for "humongous personal financial gains". He said Congress today has been rejected in almost every state of India because the party and its leadership have not been able to present a basic roadmap to the people. "When I joined the Congress I did not know that the hearts and minds of leadership of the Congress are filled with such hatred towards our country India, towards my community and especially towards the youth! Today, I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party," he said.

"I am sure that I will receive immense support for this decision from all my friends, supporters, associates from various movements I am a part of the people of Gujarat at large. I believe that after this step, I will truly be able to work positively for the people of our state. I am indebted to the people of Gujarat for their love and affection, and I will continue to strive in the interest of our country," added Patel. The Gujarat Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.