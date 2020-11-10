Congress leads over BJP in lone Haryana bypoll seat 

Chandigarh: Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogeshwar Dutt by a narrow margin from the Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana in the initial trends.

After the third round of counting, the Congress has bagged 8,708 votes, while the BJP has 6,659 votes. There will be 20 rounds of counting.

The counting of votes for the lone bypoll seat began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fate of 14 candidates, including seven Independents, will be decided during the day.

Sixty-eight per cent of the 1.81 lakh electors exercised their franchise on November 3.

The main contest is between the Congress and the BJP.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Joginder Singh Malik.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of three-time Congress legislator Sri Krishan Hooda.

Baroda in Sonepat district is considered a stronghold of Congress leader and former two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who campaigned aggressively along with his MP son Deepender Hooda.