Congress list may be delayed further

New Delhi: The suspense for ticket aspirants in Telangana Congress will continue till the end of October as party’s central election committee is scheduled to meet only on October 23.



This was the indication available here after the day-long meeting of the screening committee, which met in the war room of AICC on Sunday. The screening committee would meet again after a week. During its nine-hour session, it filtered the candidates based on survey reports and has prepared a list of candidates.

Before the list is announced, the TPCC will take up bus yatra on October 19 in which Priyanka Gandhi will participate and Rahul Gandhi will join the bus yatra on October 21.

It is learnt that a majority of senior leaders like Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Prem Sagar Rao, Shabbir Ali, Sitakka, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao and Mynampally Hanumantha Rao are among the prominent leaders whose names have been finalised.

It may be recalled that recently that some students of Osmania University had met the party leadership and demanded tickets for them. On Sunday they staged a protest outside the AICC. The party leadership told them that their demands would be examined. Similarly, representatives of Kamma community also called on the party leadership two days back and demanded due share.

Sources said that the party was planning to announce 119 candidates at one go. But before that the party would call those who missed the bus to Delhi and convince them before announcing the list to avoid large scale Congress style dissension and desertions from the party.

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee would be meeting on Monday. Leaders like Raghuveera Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, T Subbirami Reddy and Koppula Raju from the two Telugu states would be participating in the meeting. The CWC is likely to discuss about the political situation in the five poll-bound states and issues like need for caste survey, unemployment, price rise, poll pacts with other parties, etc.