Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani Urges Union Minister Amit Shah To Suspend IPS Officer Rajkumar Pandian

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani has addressed a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the immediate suspension of IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian, whom he accused of threatening his life. Mevani asserted that if any harm comes to him, his family, or his team members, Pandian should be held responsible. Mevani stated that Pandian, who served seven years in prison for his role in a fake encounter case, should not hold his current position.

In a post on social media platform X, Mevani emphasized, "If I or any of my family or team members are harmed like Baba Siddique, IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian will be solely responsible. Despite such threats, I will continue to fight for the dignity of Dalits, backward classes, and Bahujans across Gujarat and India."

The Vadgam MLA also recounted an October 15 meeting with Pandian to discuss illegal encroachment on Dalit land in Gujarat's Kutch district. During the meeting, Pandian allegedly misbehaved with Mevani, demanded that mobile phones be kept outside the chamber, and ultimately dismissed the discussion, refusing future appointments. Mevani further accused Pandian of making derogatory comments about his attire, questioning why he was wearing a T-shirt to the meeting.

In his letter to Amit Shah, Mevani expressed deep displeasure over the incident and called for Pandian’s immediate suspension to protect the integrity of the police department.