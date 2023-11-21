Congress priority dynastic politics: PM Modi

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress government in Rajasthan cannot think of anything except appeasement politics and wants to eradicate 'Sanatan'.

At an election rally in Rajasthan's Pali district, he asserted that Rajasthan needs a government which gives top priority to development, while for the Congress there is nothing more important than corruption and dynastic politics.

He also accused the Congress and its allies of having an anti-women mindset. "Ever since the law giving reservation to women was passed, they have started a campaign against women. The leaders of the arrogant alliance have made very objectionable comments about our mothers and sisters," he charged.