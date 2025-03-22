Congress revamps UP leadership with 133 key appointments

New Delhi: The Congress initiated efforts to bolster its organisational structure in Uttar Pradesh to prepare for the upcoming elections, party sources said.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, has declared names of district presidents across the state, including key regions such as Lucknow and Basti.

Notably, Prayagraj now has three appointed party presidents.

The list reflects a mix of continuity and change, as many experienced leaders retain their roles, while others see promotions.

Meanwhile, district presidents who have been reassigned despite commendable performance are reportedly being considered for roles in the Congress State Committee.

In Lucknow, Rudra Daman Singh has been entrusted with the role of district president.

Varanasi sees Raghavendra Choubey continuing as City Congress Committee president, while Rajeshwar Singh Patel has been given District Congress Committee’s responsibility.

Sunil Ram takes on the district president role in Ghazipur for the third time.

Sandeep Vishwakarma retains his position as city Congress president.

Similarly, Umashankar Pathak has been reappointed as district president in Ballia.

Vishwanath Chaudhary now leads as district president in Basti, with Deshraj Richaria taking charge in Jhansi and Manoj Gupta will be the city Congress president.

The responsibility of district president has been assigned to several individuals across various regions.

Sandeep Rana will oversee Saharanpur, while Akhlaq Pehlwan takes charge in Shamli.

Haji Mohammad Turki has been entrusted with Sambhal, and Vinod Gumber will lead in Moradabad.

Omkar Kataria assumes the role in Amroha, with Rakesh Tyagi in Hapur and Gaurav Bhati in Meerut.

Deepak Bhati has been appointed for Gautam Buddha Nagar, Luv Kashyap for Baghpat, and Rajendra Kashyap for Kasganj.

Thakur Somveer Singh will manage Aligarh, Ziaur Rahman takes on Bulandshahr, and Mukesh Dhangar is responsible for Mathura.

Haji Aashiq Hussain has been given Etah, Vivek Kumar Upadhyay will lead Hathras, and Ramnath Sikarwar has been assigned to Agra.

Pradeep Singhal has been responsibility of Amethi as district Congress president, Pankaj Tiwari will be the Raebareli district president and Dhiraj Srivastava will be city Congress president.