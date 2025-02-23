Congress slams govt over reports of missing women

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Friday slammed the NDA government at the Centre and the BJP dispensation in Odisha over reports of missing of more than 36,000 women and 8,400 children in the State. Addressing mediapersons here, newly appointed AICC in-charge of Odisha, Ajay Kumar Lallu, asked “why human trafficking is rampant” in the State. “As per information given by the Chief Minister in the State Assembly, more than 36,000 women and 8,400 children went missing in the State during the past four years. It is shocking statistics. When such a large number of women and children are missing, what is the Home Ministry doing? Is the Union Home Minister sleeping?”

he asked. Altogether, 36,420 women and 8,404 children went missing in Odisha over the 2020-2024 period, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the State Assembly on Monday.

In a written statement to the Assembly, Majhi said 421 women or girls were trafficked to other States through middlemen, leading to the arrest of 453 such middlemen. The police have been registering cases based on women-trafficking complaints and have taken action to trace the missing women, he said, adding, 1,417 women and 1,857 children were traced out during 2020 to 2024. Besides, the State government has also rescued 784 child labourers, Majhi said. The Congress leader also alleged that natural and mineral resources of the State have been “looted” and the rights of tribals, Dalits and backward classes have been “squeezed”.

The Congress would raise these issues and hit the streets to fight for the rights of the people, Lallu said. He said the Congress would work as a strong Opposition party in the State.