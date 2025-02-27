Congress slams Maha govt over Pune bus rape case, criticises law and order breakdown

Nagpur: The rape of a 26-year-old woman aboard a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Pune has sparked sharp political reactions, with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday accusing the state government of a total collapse of law and order.

Speaking with IANS, Wadettiwar condemned the incident, which took place at Swargate Depot in Pune, and raised serious concerns about the safety of women in the state.

"This horrific incident at Swargate raises serious questions about the police's effectiveness. Law and order have completely broken down in Maharashtra. We had called for the implementation of the 'Shakti Bill,' which we even drafted to ensure women’s safety, but it remains unimplemented," he said.

Wadettiwar further criticised the government’s inaction, noting that such crimes were happening far too frequently.

"The Maharashtra government is in such disarray that no one knows who is leading it. I believe having just one Chief Minister is not enough—Maharashtra needs at least three Chief Ministers to function properly," he said.

Meanwhile, the Pune city police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for those giving information about history-sheeter Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, the 37-year-old man accused of raping a woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus parked at Swargate depot on February 25.

The police, on Thursday, also released the photograph of Gade, a resident of Gunat village in Shirur taluka, who was previously charged with robbery and theft by the Pune Rural police.

Wadettiwar also criticised Ramdas Athawale’s recent remarks that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge did not take a bath at the Maha Kumbh.

"Since when did Ramdas Athawale become a Hindu? Did he convert from Buddhism? It seems he’s abandoning Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s ideals and is heading toward becoming a fakir," he concluded.



