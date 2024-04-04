  • Menu
Congress takes disciplinary action against Nirupam

Mumbai: The Congress on Wednesday said it has initiated disciplinary action against former MP Sanjay Nirupam for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), and a decision about him will be taken in a day or two. The Congress has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners.

X