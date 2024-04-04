Live
- Kesineni Venkat emphasises on super six schemes
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 03 April 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 04 April 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 04 April 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 04 April 2024
- Congress to mobilise huge crowds for ‘Jana Jatara’ at Tukkuguda
- Dr Laxman asks TS govt to seek CBI probe into phone tapping case
- 2 dead, 20 injured after Bolero plunges into valley in Alluri Sitaramaraju district
- Gulf JAC thanks CM Revanth for keeping promise of Rs 5 lakh compensation
- Yerragondapalem: Collector AS Dinesh Kumar inspects polling station in remote place
Congress takes disciplinary action against Nirupam
Mumbai: The Congress on Wednesday said it has initiated disciplinary action against former MP Sanjay Nirupam for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), and a decision about him will be taken in a day or two. The Congress has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners.
