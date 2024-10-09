Congress was building castles in air: Shivraj

Bhopal: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday credited the BJP’s win in the Haryana Assembly elections to the development initiatives and welfare schemes implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also accused the Congress party of misleading and misguiding the public with its false claims.

“I had earlier predicted a significant victory for BJP in Haryana. This wasn’t said lightly. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the welfare work benefiting all sections of society is evident in Haryana,” Chouhan said.

He said that the Congress party was building castles in the air while BJP always sought votes on basis of its works.

“Today’s results are a reflection of BJP’s solid and Cong’s untenable pledges, it has been relegated to third place in many places,” he said. He pointed out that the Congress had been “overconfident” about its performance, but the election results were proving otherwise.

Chouhan further emphasised that farmers had benefitted the most under PM Modi’s leadership, contrasting this with the Congress regime, during which, he said, no such benefits were seen.

“The impact of the Central and state government’s schemes is reflected in these results,” he noted.

The Union Minister also criticised Congress, accusing it of attempting to divide society, but asserted that such efforts would never succeed.

“The results are revealing that no matter how much Congress tries to divide the society, its intentions will never succeed. The country and Haryana stand behind PM Modi and BJP,” he added.

Taking a swipe at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Chouhan remarked, “Rahul Gandhi might engage in photoshoots in fields with his team or eat ‘jalebi’ to put on a show, but the public knows who is genuinely working and who is just putting on an act.”