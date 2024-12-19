Live
- Injured jumbo succumbs
- Pushpa 2 Stampede: Hyderabad Government Provides Lifesaving Support to Injured Boy
- Naveen asks BJD workers to raise voice against price rise
- Bankers asked to ensure timely loans as per targets
- Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (19 December 2024)
- UP power dept raids SP MP's residence, evidence of meter tampering found
- NABARD launches stalls in malls for artisans, SHGs
- Body of missing driver recovered after car fell into sea at Chennai harbour
- Utkarsh Odisha Conclave website launched
- MP, MLA seek funds for development of Anaparthi
Just In
Congress worker dies during protest in Lucknow, party claims police brutality
Lucknow: A Congress worker died during the party’s protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, with its UP unit chief Ajay Rai claiming that...
Lucknow: A Congress worker died during the party’s protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, with its UP unit chief Ajay Rai claiming that he died due to “police brutality”.
Police said 28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, a native of Go-rakhpur, was brought dead to the hospital from Congress office. “Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office.
The doctors declared him dead,” DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi said. “Prima facie, according to doctors, there was no visible injury mark on his body. Apart from this, a post-mortem would be done by a panel and the pro-cess would be videographed.
Accordingly further legal proceedings would be carried out,” Tyagi added. Uttar Pradesh
Congress Chief Ajay Rai took to social media platform X and said: “Today, while go-ing to the assembly, our young colleague Prabhat Pandey ji passed away due to police brutality.”